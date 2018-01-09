Sarah Hyland Under Fire for Acting ‘Smashed’ in Video

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland’s Instagram post after InStyle’s Golden Globes after party made the Internet angry due to its “tone-deaf” nature.

In the video, Hyland stumbles out of the InStyle elevator with a champagne bottle in one hand and a glass, standing next to a bellhop. She grabs the bellhop’s hat and stumbles backwards before he catches her and the elevator doors close.

Douglas Friedman, who directed the video according to Insider, described Hyland as “getting smashed” in the elevator in his Instagram post. The video was also shared on InStyle’s social media accounts.

Instagram as well as Twitter users said the video was inappropriate in light of stars in attendance of the Golden Globes taking a stand against sexual harassment and representing the Time’s Up movement.

Really? In this climate? You show a young girl – drunk and falling into the arms of a an older man as doors close to give her no escape? Tone deaf much? — Mabel Michelle (@HappyEyore) January 8, 2018

just delete while few people have seen this pic.twitter.com/FgQOrh3CX9 — pilar (@pilarlait) January 8, 2018

Perhaps not the greatest clip to show for #timesupnow dude was a bit handsy — tdwriter (@tdheartnyc) January 8, 2018