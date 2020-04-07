Sara Bareilles Says She’s ‘Fully Recovered’ After Revealing She Contracted Coronavirus

Singer Sara Bareilles has revealed that she is “fully recovered” after contracting the coronavirus, sharing the news on her Instagram Story on Thursday. Bareilles explained the situation to fans while she was taking a “socially distanced” walk in the park and revealed her diagnosis for the first time. “Just wanted to check in. I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings as I do,” she said.

“I had it, just so you know. I’m fully recovered, just so you know.” Bareilles told fans that now that she is recovered, she is looking at life differently. I am just thinking about all of the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love,” she continued. “I’m just being really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around.” The singer concluded her video by sending fans “lots of love.”

The 40-year-old did not disclose whether she knew how she had contracted the virus, but her Waitress co-star Gavin Creel revealed on a live stream last month that he was self-quarantining because he believed he had COVID-19. Creel and Bareilles last acted together in Waitress on March 14 in London.

“I haven’t been tested, but I have coronavirus… I found out because one of my castmates from the musical Waitress tested positive and I have every symptom, but I feel good,” Creel said on the live stream, via Just Jared. “I’ve been staying inside. I’ll be inside for the duration.”

Bareilles is one of hundreds of thousands of people around the world who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, a number of famous names among them. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Pink and more have all shared that they were diagnosed, though Pink told her fans that she hadn’t originally planned on publicly sharing that she too had battled the disease. During an Instagram Live with author Jen Pastiloff, the singer, who has since tested negative for COVID-19, explained that she ultimately decided to come forward with her diagnosis to raise awareness of the organizations she is donating to amid the pandemic.

In her original Instagram post revealing her diagnosis, Pink announced that she was donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia and $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.