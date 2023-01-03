Sandra Bullock Reportedly 'Incredibly Upset' and 'Blindsided' by Shocking Arrest of Ex Jesse James' Son

Jesse Eli James Jr., the son of Jesse James, has found himself in serious legal trouble as of late. According to Radar Online, his ongoing legal troubles have upset his former stepmother, Sandra Bullock. The Oscar winner was previously married to James from 2005 to 2010.

Back in April 2021, James Jr. was arrested on domestic violence charges after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Lucee Peterson. While Peterson was later granted an order of protection against James Jr., he ignored the order and sent her more than 50 messages. In May 2022, he pled no contest to charges that he assaulted Peterson and was sentenced to two days in jail. A source told Radar Online that Bullock was disturbed by these charges against James Jr., as she had a hand in raising him when she was with her ex-husband.

"Sandra is incredibly upset someone she cared for and raised as a mother could be capable of harming another woman," the insider said. This isn't the first time that Bullock's former stepson has gotten into legal trouble. In April 2020, he was arrested twice for allegedly assaulting Peterson. Following his arrests, he was ordered to have no contact with Peterson and was required to wear a GPS monitoring device.

Bullock began dating James in 2003. They tied the knot two years later. However, she later filed for divorce in 2010 amid allegations that James was cheating on her. Over a decade after the end of their marriage, Bullock opened up about the situation on Sunday Morning on CBS, per Insider. During her appearance on the program, she explained how the scandal affected her going forward. As she explained, the news of James' alleged infidelity came shortly after she adopted her son, Louis, and she worried about how this drama would affect him.

"I mean, so much had happened," she said. "How do you process grief and not hurt your child in the process? It's a newborn. They take on everything that you're feeling. So my obligation was to him and not tainting the first year of his life with my grief." Bullock has subsequently moved on following her split from James. She adopted her second child, Laila, in 2015. The actor has also been in a long-term relationship with photographer Bryan Randall.