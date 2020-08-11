'Sandford and Son' Star Raymond Allen Dead at 91: Social Media Reacts
Sandford and Son star Raymond Allen has died at the age of 91, and social media is reacting to the news by sharing heartfelt messages. Allen was most well-known for his role as Uncle Woody on the classic sitcom, but also starred as Ned the Wino on Good Times. He passed away on Monday after battling respiratory issues.
"Just wanted to let The Allen Family and friends know that Dad received his wing two hours ago," Allen's daughter, actress Ta Ronce Allen, wrote in a Facebook post, confirming the news. "His warmth, kind heart and cleaver sayings will be missed. His laughter will ring in heaven. Rest In Heavenly Peace Raymond Allen. The last of 12 siblings." Ta Ronce went on to say, "What a day this is been. I am so surrounded by love from friends and family. This has been one of the hardest days of my life I lost my father Raymond Allen and my cousin Deborah Doll (his niece). They are now both being held by the wings of angels." Scroll down to read what Allen's fans have been saying about the late actor on Twitter.
JUST WANT TO SEND OUT MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO HIS FAMILY. RIP!— Stan Johnson (@KeepinItHoodBx) August 11, 2020
prevnext
Whoa! May Esther's husband rest in peace!— Jimmy James (@Knot_Hear) August 11, 2020
May he Rest in Peace he blessed our Tv screens with Joy over the Continents.— John F Khumalo MA uk (@JohnKhumalo) August 11, 2020
prevnext
ahh man #RIPRaymondAllen— Independent02 (@Independent02) August 11, 2020
My sincere condolences to family and friends I used to watch Sanford and son as a child always made me laugh May you sleep in peace and Thankyou for bringing tons of laughter into my life— Suazomary2@gmail.com (@suazomary2) August 11, 2020
prevnext
RIP and my condolences to his family and loved ones. 🙏— GCB9222 (@gcb9222) August 11, 2020
Raymond Allen was also a brilliant Ned the Wino. Put some respect on his name. Rest well, sir. https://t.co/zP7TFZ2EV0 pic.twitter.com/u2kvVNb0dk— Angela Mack (@AngelaDMack) August 11, 2020
prevnext
Actor #RaymondAllen passed away today at age 91, he was best known for playing Uncle Woody on "Sanford and Son" and Ned The Wino on "Good Times" (March 5, 1929 – August 10, 2020) RIP🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/L5BHxJa8iF— Blanco Tarantino TV (@BlancoTarantino) August 11, 2020
We're sad to hear of the death of #RaymondAllen (1929–2020) — best known as Aunt Esther's husband Woodrow on SANFORD AND SON + Ned the Wino on GOOD TIMES. https://t.co/vxNQa6f4nj— getTV (@gettv) August 11, 2020
prevnext
I’m sad to hear of the passing of #RaymondAllen. We’ll never forget him and characters he played on #GoodTimes and #SanfordAndSon. #RIP #NedTheWino #WoodyAnderson https://t.co/CWtRdtmGL4— Claudius (@IClaudiusR) August 11, 2020
Rest In Peace, Raymond Allen. 🙏🏾 He was probably best known for playing: Uncle Woody on "Sanford and Son" and Ned The Wino on "Good Times." pic.twitter.com/YKYtqtCYdf— Pe-sh (@SisterMomGranny) August 11, 2020
prevnext
...also "Ned the Wino" on Good Times...condolences to his family🙏🏿❤— Cheryl (@ja2nycgyrl) August 11, 2020
My condolences to the family and loved ones— D. Generate (@DGenerate15) August 11, 2020
May God be pleased with him ❤️
prev
Rest in Peace, Raymond Allen. 🙏https://t.co/mocPowlj9l— 𝚃𝚊𝚛𝚊.💫 (@jacqui_isqueen) August 11, 2020