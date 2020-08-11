'Sandford and Son' Star Raymond Allen Dead at 91: Social Media Reacts

Sandford and Son star Raymond Allen has died at the age of 91, and social media is reacting to the news by sharing heartfelt messages. Allen was most well-known for his role as Uncle Woody on the classic sitcom, but also starred as Ned the Wino on Good Times. He passed away on Monday after battling respiratory issues.

"Just wanted to let The Allen Family and friends know that Dad received his wing two hours ago," Allen's daughter, actress Ta Ronce Allen, wrote in a Facebook post, confirming the news. "His warmth, kind heart and cleaver sayings will be missed. His laughter will ring in heaven. Rest In Heavenly Peace Raymond Allen. The last of 12 siblings." Ta Ronce went on to say, "What a day this is been. I am so surrounded by love from friends and family. This has been one of the hardest days of my life I lost my father Raymond Allen and my cousin Deborah Doll (his niece). They are now both being held by the wings of angels." Scroll down to read what Allen's fans have been saying about the late actor on Twitter.