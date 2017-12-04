Samantha Bee’s Ultimate Solution for Dealing With Sexual Harassers

Samantha Bee and Stephen Colbert had a long on-stage conversation on Saturday night at the Montclair Film fundraiser in New Jersey. The two Daily Show alumni were there to help raise money for the film festival in Colbert’s home town, and they gave the audience what they wanted — discussing everything from politics to entertainment, and of course, the recent onslaught of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood.

Colbert made some cocktails as the two talked, and they reportedly made it forty minutes before the subject of harassment finally came up. They shared jokes and sincere feelings equally, but Bee couldn’t help taking a jab at Matt Lauer. Bee went after the particularly juicy detail reported this week about Lauer’s secret button under his desk, which allowed him to lock women in his office without getting up.

“I wish I had a button under my desk,” Bee said, “and sexual harassers would just fall into a pit of crocodiles. And we would not have to see them anymore.” The crowd laughed.

“Or if everyone could just board a rocket ship into one of the moons of Saturn, that would be great, too,” Bee added.

Colbert was excited to get Bee’s take on all the revelations and controversies, and he deferred to her as a woman to lead the conversation.

“I don’t even know what question to ask you,” he said, “Other than to point out that you are a great voice for this moment. How do you approach these stories when they come out because they are both horrifying and heartbreaking? Because these are people that you might admire.”

“It’s heartbreaking but it’s not surprising probably to most women I know in the comedy community. It’s definitely not surprising to any single woman who lives on planet Earth,” Bee said. “The speed and ferocity at which everything is coming forward is impressive to me, and I’m happy to be alive in this moment. This is the tippy-top of the flag on the tip of the iceberg.”

Bee made several references to the fact that the revelations will continue. Later, she said, “I’m sure on Monday new revelations will occur. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, who knows?”