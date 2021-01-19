Salma Hayek Goes Green in Dressy New Snap to Celebrate Instagram Milestone

Salma Hayek celebrated an important social media milestone on Sunday with more photos from a tropical paradise. The Mexican-born actress hit 17 million Instagram followers over the weekend and marked the occasion with plenty of green. Hayek, 54, had another reason to celebrate last week, as Amazon released the trailer for her upcoming movie with Owen Wilson, Bliss.

"17 million, millones, milioni, milhões... !!" Hayek wrote on Saturday, alongside a trio of photos showing her in a green dress. She also included a photo of the word "seventeen" written in sand. She added the hashtags "love," "grateful," "17" and "green." The Drunk Parents actress kept the green theme going on Monday when she shared two quotes to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S. "Let no man pull you low enough to hate him," reads the first quote. "I have decided to stick with love," reads the second. "Hate is too great a burden to bear."

Hayek's popularity on Instagram is a testament to the length of her career, which stretches back to the early 1990s. She has an Oscar nomination for Frida, which she also produced. She has three films coming out in 2021, Bliss, Marvel's Eternals, and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. In Bliss, she plays a mysterious homeless woman who believes she is a computer-generated illusion. She changes everything Greg (Wilson) thinks about the world. The movie hits Amazon on Feb. 5, while Eternals opens on Nov. 5. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard opens on Aug. 20.

Hayek was born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz and is married to the billionaire CEO of Kering, Francois-Henri Pinault. They are parents to daughter Valentina. In a 2019 interview with Town and Country Magazine, Hayek said she experienced "millions" of incidents of racism in Hollywood during her career.

“A lot of people are very shocked that I married who I married. And some people are even intimidated now by me,” she explained at the time. “But it’s another way of showing racism. They can’t believe this Mexican ended up in the life that she has, and they’re uncomfortable around me.” Hayek's Instagram page shows a lighter side of her life, and here is a look at some of the best posts she has shared recently.