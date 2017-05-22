Salma Hayek Dons Gorgeous New Pink Hair

Salma Hayek’s color coordination skills are no joke. At the 70th Cannes Film Festival on Sunday evening, the 50-year-old actress debuted a stylish pink hairdo that perfectly matched her gown.

On my way to @kering_official dinner @festivaldecannes #WomenInMotion #awards A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 21, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

The Once Upon A Time In Mexico star sported pastel pink tresses that she paired it with a floral dress for the star-studded event in France. Hayek was clearly feeling confident in her new look as she took to Instagram to share multiple looks at her pink hairdo. Her dress for the evening was a floor-length black gown with pink and white floral detailing. She completed her look with a rosy-cheeked makeup touch and a bright pink shade of lipstick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Salma shared the first snap with the caption: “On my way to @kering_official dinner @festivaldecannes #WomenInMotion #awards.”

Hayek was escorted to the Cannes Film Festival by her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. While at the Cannes Film Festival, the Frida star also posed alongside fellow actress, Jessica Chastain.

Up Next: Salma Hayek Stuns In New Photo Shoot, Claims Her Roles Are Now ‘Richer’ At 50

Salma captioned the second photo: “About last night @kering_official @festivaldecannes #womaninmotion #cannesfilmfestival2017 #gucci #hair #kering.”

About last night @kering_official @festivaldecannes #womaninmotion #cannesfilmfestival2017 #gucci #hair #kering A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 22, 2017 at 2:40am PDT

Even though Salma Hayek is regarded as one of Hollywood’s most gorgeous actresses, she admitted that she still has insecurities about her appearance.

More: Salma Hayek Shows Off Unreal Cleavage With Plunging Neckline

“I don’t always feel I look so amazing,” she said while talking to Entertainment Tonight. “It’s not the most important thing in my life to feel the sexiest.”

She continued by saying: “It’s not success in this or in that, or money or things, or beauty. What if you’re really beautiful and you’re not loved? That’s not gonna make you happy. But what makes you happy is, for me, my family.”

Hayek captioned the final post of the evening: “A boomerang of a boomerang taken by @richardgianorio last night @kering_official dinner for #womaninmotion @gucci.”

A boomerang of a boomerang taken by @richardgianorio last night @kering_official dinner for #womaninmotion @gucci A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 22, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

[H/T Instagram: Salma Hayek, Entertainment Tonight, Twitter / @etnow]