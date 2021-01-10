Salma Hayek Celebrates 'Coconut Time' in Latest Tropical Photo

✖

Salma Hayek has continued sharing tropical photos on Instagram since 2021 started. In one of her most recent pictures, the Oscar-nominated star posed with a coconut drink while wearing a see-through dress that revealed a swimsuit. The 54-year-old star shared another photo on Friday, proclaiming her love for tequila, at least in moderation.

On Wednesday, Hayek shared the coconut photo, simply adding in the caption "Coconut time." As she usually does, Hayek included the caption in both English and Spanish. She also shared photos from inside a pool on Thursday. On Friday, she showed off a tequila drink, adding "I [heart] tequila in moderation" in the caption. The tequila photo earned a funny exchange between Hayek and a fan who asked if she ever replied to fans. "Yes," the Frida actress replied.

Not all of Hayek's interactions with fans are as fun. Back in February 2020, one fan suggested she was using "too much Botox" and included a frowning emoji. "Not needed Salma!" another person wrote. "I don't have Botox but thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it's time," she jokingly replied.

Earlier this year, Hayek shared a make-up free photo for PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue. In an interview with the magazine, Hayek admitted to being too hard on herself. "When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," Hayek explained. "I used to criticize myself so much. Now when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years."

Hayek relishes the moments when she does not have to wear makeup. "Normally, when you don’t [wear makeup], it’s because you’re in a situation where you don’t feel the pressure to look your best,” she told PEOPLE. “There’s a sense of just being present without needing to impress anyone.”

Hayek called wearing makeup a "fun activity," but said she wished she was spending her time doing other things whenever she is stuck in a makeup chair. As for her life during the coronavirus pandemic, she told PEOPLE she thought she could take advantage of the extra time at home to get more work done, but then realized she was putting too much pressure on herself to overperform. She quarantined at her home in London. "I actually have time to stare at my husband and daughter as they’re sleeping and I love it," she said.