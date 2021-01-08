Salma Hayek Rings in 2021 Agelessly With First Swimsuit Photo of the Year

✖

Ringing in 2021 with a firestorm! Award-winning actress and activist, Salma Hayek is back at it for the new year, and showing fans her gorgeous figure. The actress posted a photo of herself for fans of what looks like her standing in a pool, dressed in a two-piece brown bathing suit and sunglasses. Granting her fans an opportunity to fill in the caption for her, the 54-year-old kept it simple by posting the snap without writing any words.

Several fans took to the comment section to show their love and support for her post, with one writing, "Gorgeous! 2021 looking great already," while another user wrote, "You are seriously one [of] the most beautiful women I've ever seen. I'm not even mad at my husband when he talks about how hot you are."

Before the end of the year, Hayek took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a bright magenta bikini. This post, which received more than 1.3 million likes as of this writing with fans flooding the comments section. "Last days of 2020," Hayek wrote. "Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature."

This past September, the Grown Ups actress celebrated her 54th birthday by sharing a curvy snapshot and once again, fans were in awe of how fit she was. "I am very grateful and proud for every single one of my 54 years," she wrote. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes, especially to my fans who made a special account for my birthday. What a gift! @salmahappybirthday."

As her fans wonder what she's doing to keep in such good shape. In 2017, she gave fans a little insight on why she keeps in such great shape and it has to do with her billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault. "I will sometimes say, 'I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!'" she joked. "But then, I don't want to lose the guy, either."

Another woman in her 50s that's managed to keep a very toned figure is Kelly Ripa. It's obvious that Ripa stays in shape alongside her husband Mark Consuelos, not only because the two share steamy photos of one another working out, but those who watch Live with Kelly and Ryan, it's obvious Ripa is incredibly toned. In fact, in order to up their healthy lifestyle, the two decided to quit drinking four years ago.

"We did both quit drinking almost three years ago," Ripa told Parade at the time. "Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about like clean living — maybe that's what did it. Maybe that's the difference." She also joked that a dip in wine sales at the time was due to her. "They are saying Americans bought less wine in the last year," she said on her morning show alongside co-host Ryan Seacrest. "It's the first drop in a quarter of a century. Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this slip. I have influenced the market."