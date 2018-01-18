Salma Hayek Mourns Beloved Dog’s Death With Instagram Tribute

Salma Hayek took to Instagram on Wednesday with some sad news — her 18-year-old beloved dog Lupe has died.

“With my heart filled with love and pain I had to say goodbye to my Lupe,” Hayek wrote in the caption of a photo of her holding Lupe. “I am so grateful for the 18 years she enriched my life with her great spirit. I have no words or tears to describe how much she meant to me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“May she run free with my pack of dogs that are already waiting for her in dog heaven,” Hayek wrote before adding the Spanish translation at the end of her post.

Lupe’s death comes two years after Hayek’s other dog, Mozart, was shot and killed by an angry neighbor via a pellet gun in the garage of the neighbor’s home in Washington state.

“He was found dead in my ranch last Friday with a shot close to his heart,” Hayek wrote when Mozart died. “I am hoping that the Washington State authorities do justice to this wonderful dog whom in 9 years never bit or attacked anyone. He loved his territory and never strayed away…he was the most loving and loyal companion. He didn’t deserve a slow and painful death.”

The 51-year-old actress starred in three films in 2017 — Beatriz at Dinner, How to Be a Latin Lover and The Hitman’s Bodyguard. She also spoke out against Harvey Weinstein as part of the #MeToo movement, writing an op-ed for The New York Times in December saying she was abused and harassed by Weinstein during the production of the 2002 film Frida.