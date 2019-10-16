Salma Hayek Bares All for Acupuncture Treatment, and It Looks Painful

Salma Hayek celebrated reaching 12 million Instagram followers by stripping down for a little acupuncture. On Monday, the 53-year-old Frida actress took to the social media platform to share a nude photo of herself undergoing an acupuncture session. Although the image looked painful, Hayek looked relax as ever, despite the multiple acupuncture needles sticking out from her skin.

“I’m very grateful to all of you for your love and support. Yaaaay!!! You have gotten me to the 12 million!!!” Hayek captioned the photo. “A needle for health and well-being representing each million of you.”

The actress also translated the message in Spanish for her international followers.

The photo drew plenty of comments from Hayek’s now more than 12.1 million followers, many of whom reacted to both the follower count milestone and acupuncture session.

“You deserve every single one of those 12 million,” one fan commented, adding bot a heart eyes emoji and a kissing face emoji.

“It works wonders for many people where prescription meds and surgery doesn’t,” a second fan pointed out.

“The most beautiful woman on Earth,” wrote a third.

“You are stunning!” commented another.

This is not the first time that the Oscar-nominated actress has given fans a peek into her personal life. Before celebrating her 53rd birthday in September by showing off her physique in a bikini-clad beach photo, Hayek had taken to Instagram in February to celebrate the sings of aging, including a few gray hairs.

“[Proud] of my white hair,” she captioned a photo showing a few strands of white.

The makeup-less photo celebrating the aging process drew plenty of praise from her followers, who thanked her “for being vulnerable” on such a public platform.

“Gorgeous thank you for being vulnerable,” one person wrote.

“I LOVE THIS!” another added. “U are AMAZING and a good role model to young women and all ladies for that matter!”

“Like a fine wine getting better with age!!” wrote a third.

Despite the aging process, there is no denying that Hayek is still in incredible shape, something that she credited in 2017 to her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

“I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!” she joked. “But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either.”