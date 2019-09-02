Salma Hayek Embraces 53rd Birthday With Sassy Bikini Photo

Salma Hayek is showing off her physique in a new bikini photo as she celebrates her 53rd birthday!

Fans took to the comment section to complement the actress on how great she looks.

“[Salma Hayek] and it never looked so good!!!!” one person wrote, while another said, “You look so beautiful [body beautiful].”

She posed in a teal blue bikini on a beach with a pair of vibrant and sassy brown shades. With her hand on her hip, the 53-year-old exudes her vivacious personality.

Back in 2017, she gave fans a little insight on why she keeps in such great shape and it has to do with her billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault.

“I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!” she joked. “But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either.”

In her most recent post, she shared a photo of she and comedian Kevin Hart sharing her love for the beloved actor after he was involved in a devastating car accident on Sunday.

Hart and two other friends Rebecca Broxterman and Jared Black “rolled over down the northern embankment” of southbound Cold Canyon Road and eastbound Mulholland Highway.

“On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, A 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road and eastbound Mulholland Highway,” the police report states. “Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

“The driver was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision,” the report continued. “Hart and Black sustained major back injuries as a result of the collision and were transported and treated at nearby hospitals (Northridge – Hart, UCLA Westwood – Black). the third occupant, Rebecca Broxterman, suffered only complaint of pain.”

It has been determined that Hart will in fact need surgery following the accident.