Sakura Wears Sheer Skirt in New Video, and LE SSERAFIM Fans Are Shutting Down the Haters

All eyes are on LE SSERAFIM, a new K-pop girl group that debuted under HYBE and Source Music. HYBE is home to several successful boy bands like BTS, TXT, and Enhypen. Already being called "the female BTS," LE SSERAFIM has been under extreme expectations since before their reveal. Source Music unveiled the six group members one day after another, and new faces, Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, Kim Ga-ram, and Hong Eun-chae were introduced. A heated debate followed the group's unveiling, as complaints were made about the members' short tennis skirts and high heels being too sexual, given that Hong is only 15 years old. Netizens criticize LE SSERAFIM Sakura’s see-through skirthttps://t.co/QVW2wG5ZZB#LESSERAFIM #LESSERAFIM_SAKURA — Kpop Chingu (@KpopChingu__) May 6, 2022 The group is once again the center of attention. On May 4, the girls released a behind-the-scenes video of their "Fearless" EP jacket shoot. Fans were surprised, however, by the outfit Sakura wore in the video, which had a sheer skirt. Some K-pop fans criticized the 24-year-old for her choice of dress, as most K-pop stars typically act and dress reasonably conservatively. However, plenty of fans came to the singer's defense.

They Are Grown Women for those who say "they are grown women, they can wear whatever they want" remember that companies or stylists don't ask idols what they want to wear. — LU (@luadian) May 6, 2022 One Twitter user went straight for the jugular, writing, "For those who say 'they are grown women, they can wear whatever they want' remember that companies or stylists don't ask idols what they want to wear." After some back and forth, another user responded, "Look if you look closely she's wearing leggings or something underneath & nobody said 'they' are grown women but Sakura is she's 24 years old. If one of the minors were wearing it you would have had a point & honestly if you have seen what she had to wear in HKT48, AS A MINOR- this honestly is that bad compared to that." Look if you look closely she’s wearing leggings or something underneath & nobody said “they” are grown women but Sakura is she’s 24 years old. If one of the minors were wearing it you would have had a point & honestly if you have seen what she had to wear in HKT48, AS A MINOR- — BellarR (@BellarR10) May 6, 2022 prevnext

Ask HYBE Dont ask her that ask HYBE that. damn. Y’all act like these idols WANT to be dressed in this stuff most of the time. — Hιĸαrυ’ѕ Doorмαт (@hikachukep1er) May 5, 2022 Another commenter came to Sakura's defense by placing the blame on her agency. "Dont ask her that ask HYBE that. damn. Y'all act like these idols WANT to be dressed in this stuff most of the time." One person also faults the K-pop industry itself for her attire. "Talk about sexualizing idols – a norm in the Kpop industry and I think agencies do this concept each time because fans love it and when fans love it, it means MONEY!" they said. "Kpop is business! It's not about dreams anymore!" Talk about sexualizing idols – a norm in the Kpop industry and I think agencies do this concept each time because fans love it and when fans love it, it means MONEY! Kpop is business! It's not about dreams anymore! 😎👌 — Eunbe (@e_eunbe) May 5, 2022 prevnext

People Complain About EVERYTHING There’s….a whole pair of leggings underneath that…good lord people complain about EVERYTHING — 🧸Lynnae ✘🧸 (@notrikiniki) May 5, 2022 Another one of the users simply didn't understand what the fuss was about. "There's….a whole pair of leggings underneath that…good lord people complain about EVERYTHING." For an additional fan, "There's nothing wrong on what she is wearing, its not revealing at all, things become mess when we used our dirty mindsStop targeting the girls and Im glad we dont have same mindset, live your own life, dont ruin ones life." There's nothing wrong on what she is wearing, its not revealing at all, things become mess when we used our dirty minds😏Stop targeting the girls and Im glad we dont have same mindset, live your own life, dont ruin ones life😤 — Cairnse Morton (@Cutepotch0) May 6, 2022 prevnext

The Irony If there was male idol the scenario would be completely different getting praise for looking good in see through clothes 🙄 — upashika ~HEESEUNG DAILY BAR~ (@hee_dailybar) May 6, 2022 One poster made a point about the gender disparity that exists in the K-pop industry. "If there was male idol the scenario would be completely different getting praise for looking good in see-through clothes." Another writer had a simple, but effective reply. "Ikr, they will be sweating over their abs and others. The irony." Ikr,they will be sweating over their abs and others. The irony — Nan E. (@NEpurpl15) May 6, 2022 prevnext

Stop Criticizing Unnecessary Things It's not like she doesn't use any underwear.. bruh you can definitely see she wears something under that — Han (@Just__Han) May 6, 2022 Here, we have a user that debates the reason critics are even up in arms. "It's not like she doesn't use any underwear.. bruh you can definitely see she wears something under that." People should really stop complaining about unnecessary things before they change their concept. Cause from what I can tell they are pursuing a mature concept which hasn’t been done in ages that I really missed! — 03.21_h (@brynsidechick) May 6, 2022 This user approves of the direction LE SSERAFIM is going in stylistically, compared to other, more cutesy, K-pop girl groups."People should really stop complaining about unnecessary things before they change their concept. Cause from what I can tell they are pursuing a mature concept which hasn't been done in ages that I really missed!" prevnext