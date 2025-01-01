Ryan Seacrest Gives Update on His Dating Life

Ryan Seacrest isn’t in a rush to date following the end of his last relationship. Seacrest and model Aubrey Paige Petcosky split in April after three years together. “After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways,” a source told People at the time, adding, “They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

Another source told Closer that Seacrest’s busy work schedule caused the split. “Truth is, he’s happiest when he’s working,” the insider shared. “His schedule left little time for Aubrey as it was, so they decided it was best to call it quits.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He previously dated Dancing With the Stars staple Julianne Hough. The two were together for three years before they split and Seacrest moved on to Shayna Taylor before they split in 2020.

He discussed his views on dating while appearing on Good Morning America on the Monday, December 30 episode. While discussing his Wheel of Fortune hosting duties and New Year’s Eve special, he spoke with ABC’s Will Reeve and Rebecca Jarvis. Regarding NYE, Seacrest admits “there’s always a little bit of chaos” to the proceedings but that those unpredictable moments are “the beauty of the show.”

Jarvis noted that much of the spontaneity is people proposing as the New Year’s clock winds down, saying, “And then you have people proposing in Times Square literally, like, ‘Let’s get married.’”

Seacrest responded, “Yes, that’s something that’s happened almost every single year. Some of it makes TV, some of it doesn’t, but people love that moment to say, ‘Will you be with me for the rest of our lives?’”

Reeve, who recently got engaged to his fiancée Amanda Dubin, quipped that he “should have done the proposal on New Year’s Eve with Ryan,” joking, “[Amanda] would have said no.” Seacrest joked about his own dating life, saying, “There’s still time for me.”

“You’ve got this, Ryan. We won’t rush you, though,” Reeve shot back. “Yeah, please,” Seacrest said with a laugh. “I’m taking my time.”