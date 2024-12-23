Ryan Seacrest Blamed for Costing ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player $13K

Wheel of Fortune fans are calling out Ryan Seacrest for failing to properly explain the rules during his rookie season hosting the game show. During a recent episode of the Express Round fail, one player lost $13,250. The contestant, Phil McManus, a cancer survivor from Palmer, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, December 17’s episode. He ended up with control of the wheel during a mid-game “Things” puzzle and luck turned when he landed on the Express Wedge.

Seacrest outlined how the round works, “You can ride the train. $1000 for every consonant, you can buy vowels. But if you miss a letter – not up there – it’s a total bankrupt.” McManus agreed, noting, “Let’s do it!” he excitedly said.

During the express round, McManus took on the two-word puzzle. He correctly chose a “C,” “N,” and an “H.” The puzzle was left reading, “THR_ _ _ _ N_’ ‘ATTRACT_ _ NS.’” He seemed unsure what to call next. Seacrest rushed him, saying, “Hurry.” McManus decided to choose a “G” – and then a “W!”. The “W” was incorrect, leaving him bankrupt and losing the $13,250 he had accrued his Wild Card wedge, and eventually the game. He was defeated.

Seacrest told him, “It was a good try. You had a good run. I like that you went for it.” The next player, Matt, solved it, noting, “THRILLING ATTRACTIONS.” As for McManus’ loss, viewers placed the blame on Seacrest for not reminding him he could buy a vowel to solve the puzzle.

“Tonight’s express wedge,” one viewer wrote on Reddit, as reported by TV Insider. “I’m not going to lie it irked me that the guy didn’t call a vowel on the express when he was blanking on what to say next. Why not call a vowel?? He guessed a wrong letter and lost when he could have said a vowel which would have probably helped him out.”

Another chimed in, writing, “I felt bad for him, he seemed super anxious I think,” one fan replied.