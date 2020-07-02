Ryan Seacrest's Ex-Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Shares Cryptic Quote About Being Unable to 'Change' a Person

Shayna Taylor is sharing a cryptic quote about love and change after her third breakup with Ryan Seacrest. The model posted a message on her Instagram Story Tuesday, one day after Us Weekly confirmed the couple had split yet again and the American Idol host was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman while on vacation in Mexico.

"You will never need to convince the right person to love you. No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work, or get them to commit to you if they’re not ready to show up," the quote reads. "Change must be inspired from within, and actions are always louder than words."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rising Woman (@risingwoman) on Jun 30, 2020 at 4:27pm PDT

The post was originally shared by Rising Woman founder Sheleana Aiyana, who expounded upon the meaning of the quote in the caption, saying that no matter how much you might want, you cannot change people or "force them to do the work." She continued, "One of the worst things we do to ourselves is take rejection personally. People are who they are and it’s not up to you to try and change them." While that inability to do "the work" doesn't make a person "bad or toxic," Aiyana added it doesn't make the other person "unworthy."

She continued that life "won’t feel like a roller-coaster" with the right person, but made it clear there’s "no such thing as the perfect partner." In conclusion, Aiyana reminded her followers that the energy used to "chase love" can be used to channel creativity and pursue dreams. "Don’t misuse your energy by trying to convince them to show up. Your heart is sacred, let that be known," she wrote.

An insider told Us Weekly when the couple was reported to have split, "Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago. They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."

The pair has had their ups and downs romantically over the year, dating first in 2013 before splitting in 2014. They reunited in 2016, but broke up again in 2019 and reunited one more time later that year. In May, Seacrest gave some rare insight into his relationship on Live With Kelly and Ryan, saying, "We’ve gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. Listen, nothing’s perfect. You just keep trying until you get it right."