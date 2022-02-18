Ryan Seacrest Dresses up as Spider-Man for Special ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Show

Ryan Seacrest is embracing his inner Peter Parker for an upcoming special episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. In a sneak peek of the After Oscar Show obtained by PEOPLE, the television host is all dressed up as Spider-Man to celebrate Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Oscar nomination amid his and Kelly Ripa’s annual recreation montage of Academy Award-nominated films that will air on Live March 28 – the day after the highly-anticipated ceremony – on ABC. See the photo here.

In the sneak peek photo, Seacrest can be seen rocking the iconic red and blue Spider-Man suit as he smiles standing in front of a green screen. Ripa will also be in the scene with her co-host, but a stand-in appears in the photo in her place as the two film for the special. During last year’s After Oscar Show, Seacrest and Ripa reimagined classics including Mommie Dearest, Braveheart, Forrest Gump, Casablanca and The Wizard of Oz ahead of the After Oscar Show show in April 2021.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This year’s Oscars are led in nominations by The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst, which has earned 12 total nods from the Academy Awards. Other dominant movies in the nominations include Dune, the sci-fi starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, which earned 10 nominations, as well as West Side Story and Belfast, which each earned seven nominations. Spider-Man: No Way Home scored only one nomination, earning a nod for Best Visual Effects. The movie’s star, Tom Holland, will be stopping by Live With Kelly and Ryan during Friday’s show as his new adventure film, Uncharted, premieres in theaters this weekend.

Holland reached out to his Spider-Man predecessor Andrew Garfield to congratulate him for his Best Actor nomination for Tick, Tick…Boom!, Garfield previously shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast over the weekend, as did fellow Spider-Man franchise star Tobey Maguire. “I got a sweet, sweet text from Tom and Tobey. Very, very sweet,” Garfield revealed on the podcast. “The Spider-brothers are in action today and they’ve been very, very supportive. It’s very lovely.” The 94th annual Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 27, while the After Oscar Show episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan will air March 28.