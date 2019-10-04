Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Enjoy Night out in Adorable Selfie

While Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively love to publicly troll each other, they only share personal photos on rare occasions, making this brand-new selfie another adorable addition to their social media album.

On Thursday night, the couple shared a date night at TAK Room restaurant in Hudson Yards, New York City, with Reynolds using his Instagram Story to post a selfie he snapped with his wife during their dinner, though she didn’t seem to be quite ready for the photo.

The Deadpool star didn’t offer a caption with his post, simply tagging the restaurant in the post.

The duo was in the Big Apple for Reynolds to promote his upcoming movie Free Guy during New York Comic-Con. In the film, which will be released in July 2020, Reynolds plays a bank teller who discovers he’s a background character in a video game.

Prior to the movie’s premiere, Reynolds and Lively will welcome their third child, who will join big sisters James and Inez. Lively first revealed her pregnancy in May at the premiere of Reynolds’ film Pokémon Detective Pikachu, which she joked about on Instagram by writing, “PokeMOM…. Out now.”

Reynolds previously told PEOPLE that he and Lively never film movies at the same time in order to keep their family in one place.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver, we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” he explained. “The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

Back in August, the Canadian actor gave fans a look at his wife’s growing baby bump when he shared a photo of the couple laughing together to kick off a slideshow of snaps trolling Lively for her birthday. In every single photo, the Gossip Girl star was either not looking at the camera or not ready for the photo, with her husband simply writing, “Happy Birthday, [Blake Lively].”

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Stewart