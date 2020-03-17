Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donating $1 Million to Food Banks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are stepping up to help those affected by the closures amid the coronavirus pandemic, sharing that they are donating $1 million to two organizations focused on feeding those in need. Both Reynolds and Lively announced their donation in social media posts on Monday, March 16.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,” Reynolds’ post began. “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. If you can give, these [organizations] need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

He also made sure to troll friend Hugh Jackman at the end of the post, which read, “Hugh Jackman’s # is 1-555-[crying emoji]-HUGH).”

Lively wrote that “Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families.”

“Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self quarantine, we can stay connected,” she continued. “Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up – shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home.”

Like her husband, she ended her post with humor, writing, “Sending so much love. Now can someone please tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him.”

The 32-year-old also included a link in her Instagram Story for fans to donate or find a food bank in their area. She also shared several other messages directing followers to a website where they could sign up to deliver groceries in New York City or sign up to receive the service. Reynolds used his Story to share links to Food Banks Canada.

As of March 16, there were over 3,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and several cities have begun taking measures to limit the spread of the virus including closing schools, restaurants, bars, movie theaters and more. Much of the San Francisco Bay Area has instituted a shelter in place order until at least April 7 and gatherings of over 50 people have been banned in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

