Ryan Reynolds’ Admission About Dad’s Pneumonia Death Sparks Spirited Response Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ryan Reynolds spoke out about the death of his father on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and fans are reaching out to him. Reynolds’ dad, the late Jim Reynolds, died in 2015 and was used by Reynolds to emphasize just how serious the coronavirus could be to even the strongest people. While Jim, a cop and boxer described as a “tough, tough man,” obviously did not pass away due to COVID-19, he died due to one of the symptoms the virus can cause: pneumonia. Reynolds took a moment to call out those who aren’t taking the pneumonia risks involved with COVID-19 seriously.

“I talked to somebody the other day. It was shocking to me because they sort of said that, they sort of felt like it’s pneumonia. ‘Oh this coronavirus, it causes pneumonia, and pnuemonia is not that big a deal.’ But I can kind of speak to that,” he said before sharing anecdotes about Jim’s well-documented toughness. “But I’ll tell ya what killed [my dad], pneumonia. Pneumonia got him in the end. Pneumonia is very serious. It can take out the toughest of us, and it certainly got my dad. So coronavirus is a serious thing. I keep seeing people – particularly young people – talk about it like it’s not really their problem. And, my God, it’s their problem.

“There are some beloved people who have compromised immune issues. There’s elderly people that are beloved, not just loved in show business, but in life, too. We’ve got to do all we can. So yeah, scary times. But we’re going to get through this somehow.”

Reynolds rare words about Jim struck a chord with viewers, and they reached out in the form of YouTube comments to send condolences and shared their own brushes with the disease. Scroll through to see what fans are saying about the candid reveal.

“Anyone that thinks pneumonia isn’t a scary thing hasn’t had pneumonia,” a commenter wrote. “Imagine drowning from the inside, but… not quite. You can get in some air, just not enough air. shudder”

“Our intensive care unit has 8 young previously fit non smoking, no underlying health issues, non obese young guys on ventilators fighting for their lives,” one commenter wrote. “This disease does not just attack granny and grandpa. My mom got pneumonia which resulted in heart problems leading to a blood clot. Leading to gangrene in both feet. She died Mothering Sunday. Enough. We have all had enough.”

“I have never felt for Ryan Reynolds more than when he’s talking about his dad,” a third commenter wrote.

“I don’t know why but I found the story about his Dad using a chainsaw with late stage Parkinson disease absolutely hilarious,” another fan wrote, citing one of the 6 Underground actor’s anecdotes.



“How to tell someone’s never had pneumonia: ‘It’s not that bad,’” another YouTuber wrote. “I had it once as a teen, it destroyed me. I don’t remember much from that period of my life, besides watching a lot of Knight Rider… and golf because it was the only thing on.”

“Pneumonia got my dad as well. Way before Corona,” another Late Show viewer wrote.

“My cousin almost died at the age of 26 from pneumonia,” another fan reveled. “She was a state-level college cross country runner and the irony is that it was her heighten immune response built up from running that put her in a coma and on a ventilator for a few days.”

“such a lovely interview, ty mr colbert and fam and mr reynolds. and yes, pneumonia is no joke folks. i have had it 3x, barely survived,” yet another wrote. “one of those times was when i was 20 btw, the worst time, and being young and otherwise in perfect health didn’t stop it from nearly taking my life. stay safe everyone and stay home please, help to stop the spread and so save lives! we will get through this, together. God bless.”

“Ryan’s not wrong – pneumonia is killer for the elderly, and can wreck the immune system of many middle aged people too,” a supporter wrote. “Great to see him and his wife giving back so much to those who need it.”

‘A lot of them involved idiocy.’ True of many father’s stories,” another Reynolds fan wrote, citing the anecdotes about Jim. “‘I remember watching him climb into his own septic tank.’ Also familiar. Thank you Mr. Reynolds. Be well and stay well.”

Other took the opportunity to praise Reynolds, in general, including the charitable donations he is making to help those affected the most by the process.

“Unlike a lot of Hollywood stars Ryan and Blake really are doing their bit,” an admirer wrote.”If you did not like RR before now this just cements his niceness,” another wrote. “Great Canadian representative. Funny, kind and educated. That is not saying all Canadians are like RR, we have a—holes here as well. But at least we apologize for them.”