Ryan Reynolds Leaks First Look at 'Christmas Carol' Remake With Will Ferrell

✖

Ryan Reynolds is working with one of his "comedy idols" in a new remake of A Christmas Carol. The actor took to Instagram and once again made fans laugh as he shared a photo of him and Will Ferrell looking at each other face-to-face as he teased the anticipated holiday movie. "Day 1 shooting with one of my comedy idols, Will Ferrell. You'd barely notice this was an @AppleTV movie. Also iOS 14.6 will begin installing in 7 seconds... ," he captioned the photo.

Fans quickly flooded in to comment in the post, with one writing, "THIS. IS. SICK." while another person echoed, "Love this." Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said, "Can't wait....youre my boy blue," while fellow actress Octavia Spencer commented, "Y'all. Were. Epic. Today."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)

Reynolds is keeping busy these days after having just wrapped Netflix's new film The Adam Project a few months ago, and now he's working on the new AppleTV+ movie Spirited which is based on Charles Dicken's A Christmas Carol. Reynolds is set to play the role of Ebeneezer Scrooge while Ferrell will play the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Sunita Mani as the Ghost of Christmas Past. The film will be directed by Daddy's Home duo Sean Anders and John Morris.

According to wegotthiscovered.com, both of the stars are set to make a lot of money on the project. While Ferrell and Reynolds are playing on-screen, they'll also be just as busy off-screen as producers, and they're set to each make $30 million for their work on both sides of the camera. While there's no definite word on what the release date will be, fans can more than likely expect the movie to hit the streaming platform around the holiday season.

Reynold's sequel film The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard hit theaters ahead of Father's Day weekend. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Reynolds' co-star Salma Hayek had nothing but great things to say about the actor. "It's like divine justice," she said when asked what it was like to take the leading role in the sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard, but noted that she loved even more working with Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. "I was so excited; I was so excited. If it was going to happen in any of them, this was the one, because I love the guys; I love Sam and Ryan."