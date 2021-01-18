Ryan Reynolds Feuds With 'Seething Demon' Betty White in Throwback 'The Proposal' Video

✖

Ryan Reynolds is marking Betty White's 99th birthday Sunday with a hilarious throwback from their time filming The Proposal. Sharing a clip to his Instagram Story from their antics on the set of the 2009 movie, also starring Sandra Bullock, Reynolds wrote, "We made this 12 years ago. Betty turns 99 today, but she is [100%] the funniest person on the planet."

In the clip, Reynolds and Bullock prepare for a faux interview when White arrives on set, prompting Reynolds to reveal how much the beloved actress, who played his grandmother in the movie, "hates" him. While Bullock insists that Reynolds is simply being crazy, the sweet act White puts on for the Miss Congeniality actress fades when she's in private with her co-star, calling him "Bryan" and mistaking him for her assistant before calling him a "jackass" and unleashing her own dose of profanity on the actor.

Reynolds then loses it, telling her, "You seem like an adorable, sweet old lady on the outside, but on the inside, you’re like this seething demon," before shouting, "Why don’t you suck a hot c—?" Having drawn attention to their area, White then feigns innocence as she runs to be comforted by Bullock, all the while flipping Reynolds the bird discretely, as the Bird Box actress scolds her co-star for being rude to White, a "national f—ing treasure."

While White and Reynolds were antagonists in the promotional clip, the two have a close friendship in real life, with the Golden Girls actress sharing her own hilarious take on Reynolds' Deadpool in 2016, saying the actor looked "so f—ing handsome in his red suit." Every year as White celebrates her birthday, the Canadian actor seems to find a new way to wish her a happy one, sharing a photo in his Deadpool costume looking at a framed photo of the actress in 2018. "Happy Birthday to the one and only [Betty White]! Cheers to another year of ‘Tinis and Weenies!" he wrote at the time.

As for White, the star celebrated her 99th birthday in style, enjoying the re-release of her Pet Set series, lost for 50 years. "Would you believe it?! It's my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking," she wrote on Twitter alongside clips from the show. "I am also very pleased to let you know about the re-release of my long-lost series after fifty years! I am just so proud of the Pet Set. I hope everyone is safe and well."