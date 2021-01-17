Betty White: Here's How the 'Golden Girls' Icon Is Celebrating Her 99th Birthday in Quarantine

Golden Girls star, and Hollywood icon, Betty White is celebrating a milestone birthday today and she's doing it in quarantine. The legendary actress and comedian turns 99 years young on Jan. 17 and recently told with Entertainment Tonight how she'll be spending the momentous occasion.

"What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day," she joked. For those who may not be familiar, The Pet Set was a show from the 1970s, in which White would spotlight various animals and invite many of her animal-friendly pals to join as well.

Happy 99th birthday to Betty White! Prior to becoming the First Lady of Television, Betty drove a supply truck while serving in the American Women's Voluntary Services during WWII. #HappyBirthdayBettyWhite pic.twitter.com/SNo12Mijsq — U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) January 17, 2021

The legendary and beloved actress also spoke with The Associated Press about her birthday celebrations, admitting turning 99 means no one ever tells her what time to go to sleep. "Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission," she said. A rep from her team also revealed White plans to feast on hot dogs and French fries and will feed a pair of ducks that frequently visit her home.