Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Blake Lively in Birthday Post

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a hilarious relationship, as showcased through the multiple trolling sessions they’ve had on each other.

In addition, fans of the Deadpool star know that he never misses a chance to make a joke on social media.

On his wife’s 30th birthday, Reynolds took to Instagram to celebrate, but went a step further with his post.

The 40-year-old actor shared a photo of himself with more than half of Lively’s face cropped out, writing, “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife.”

While Reynolds is known for his comedic tweets and Instagram posts, the All I See Is You actress revealed that his stories, mostly about their two daughters, 2-year-old James and 11-month-old Ines, are completely fabricated.

“He may as well work for the Enquirer,” the actress told Glamour in July. “When he says ‘my daughter,’ he’s never, ever talking about her. Everything is a completely made-up scenario.”

She continued, “He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I’m in love with him most of the time, but especially with that.”

The mother of two says loves her husband “most of the time,” but only does so to avoid scrutiny.

“I said, ‘Most of the time,’ because if I say, ‘I’m so in love with him all the time,’ then you get that eye-rolling, ‘Oh, her life is so great, she’s so perfect,’” she said. “So it’s, like, my defense mechanism.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @drunkinzayn