Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal Suffer Falling Out Over PR Spat, Report Claims

The longtime bromance of Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal, two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, is over, according to a report from Radar Online. The two men were once roommates in New York City, but are now no longer speaking to each other after the Rebecca Ferguson scandal.

Ferguson, best known for her starring roles in the Dune and Mission: Impossible series, went viral last February for telling a story of when an “absolute idiot” of a co-star screamed at her. On the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, she said a mystery actor “was being so insecure and angry because [the actor] couldn’t get the scenes out. And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

She told the host that “because this person was number one on the call sheet, there was no safety net” for her, and she would “cry walking off set” because “no one had my back.”

“This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, ‘You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with? What is this?’” she said. “And I stood there just breaking.” Eventually, she told the mystery actor to “F off…I never want to see you again.” She also established that the actor was NOT Tom Cruise or Hugh Jackman.

Fingers soon pointed in the direction of Reynolds, until Reynolds redirected the blame hours later. That led Gyllenhaal as the remaining prime suspect, as he, Ferguson and Reynolds all starred in the 2017 sci-fi horror flick Life.

The Radar report noted that Gyllenhaal felt some type of way over Reynolds’ redirection, saying, “They were like brothers. However, the reality of Hollywood friendships is often far more ruthless. Once someone feels betrayed, there’s no turning back.”

Ferguson will next be seen in this year’s Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning.