Ryan Reynolds Admits Blake Lively Drove Him to Hospital While She Was Giving Birth

Ryan Reynolds did everything in his power to draw out some spoilers from wife Blake Lively about her upcoming movie A Simple Favor. He even wound up spilling some personal secrets.

In one of his tweets he revealed that Lively was the one who ended up driving Reynolds to the hospital while she was in labor, though he didn’t specify which of their two children she was having.

You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So… what the fuck happened to Emily? https://t.co/W5vWQI9TVr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 26, 2018

Lively teased him right back.

Oh darling, of all the secrets I’m keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns… trust me. — Blake Lively (@blakelively) May 26, 2018

This isn’t the first time the two have helped promote the film through social media. Back in early May she unfollowed nearly everyone in her Instagram account (including Reynolds) and deleted all her photos.

Reynolds played along saying in an interview, “I’m very sad about that. Definitely stinks. It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don’t know where rage like that comes from.”

After a few days her account was back to normal.

Lively’s upcoming film is an adaptation of a thriller novel of the same name. The premise is described as a mom blogger (played by Anna Kendrick) who is searching for her best friend (Lively) who has mysteriously disappeared. The film is directed by comedy director Paul Feig and has a release date of September 14.

Reynolds recently opened up in a New York Times interview about his ongoing struggles with anxiety.

“I have anxiety. I’ve always had anxiety,” Reynolds told The New York Times in a profile that published Wednesday. “Both in the lighthearted ‘I’m anxious about this’ kind of thing, and I’ve been to the depths of the darker end of the spectrum, which is not fun.”

Reynolds admitted the anxiety comes from his childhood, saying that while his father was a positive influence over his life he was still a “stress dispensary in our house,” often leading to screaming matches.

“I became this young skin-covered micro manager,” he said. “When you stress out kids, there’s a weird paradox that happens because they’re suddenly taking on things that aren’t theirs to take on.”

