Ryan Gosling Would Demand Massive Payday for Potential ‘Barbie’ Sequel, Report Claims

Ryan Gosling is reportedly seeking $50 million to reprise his role as Ken in a potential Barbie sequel, a dramatic increase from his initial compensation for the blockbuster film, according to industry sources.

“Ryan understands just how integral Ken became to the film’s popularity,” an insider revealed to Life & Style. “He knows the impact he had on audiences and is making it clear the sequel won’t be the same without him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The salary negotiations highlight the dramatic shift in the character’s perceived value following the unprecedented success of Barbie, which generated $1.4 billion worldwide and became the first female-directed film to surpass $1 billion. For the original film, both Gosling, 43, and co-star Margot Robbie, 34, received equal base salaries of $12.5 million. However, Robbie secured an additional $50 million through her production company’s ownership stake in the intellectual property.

The substantial salary demand has sparked discussions about budget considerations and production feasibility. “The sequel hinges on these high-stakes discussions,” the insider noted. “One thing is clear — Ken’s value has skyrocketed!”

Despite ongoing compensation negotiations, the project’s future remains uncertain. Director Greta Gerwig, speaking at a March 2024 event where she was honored as one of Time’s Women of the Year, emphasized the importance of creative integrity in pursuing a sequel. “If I find the undertow, then we get it. If I don’t find an undertow, there’s no more,” she stated.

Warner Bros. appears receptive to continuing the franchise, with Pam Abdy, co-chairperson and CEO of Warner Bros Motion Picture Group, indicating the studio’s willingness to proceed, though ultimately deferring to Gerwig’s creative direction.

Gosling’s portrayal of Ken garnered significant acclaim, with his performance of “I’m Just Ken” becoming a cultural phenomenon. The actor previously shared his initial apprehensions about the role with W Magazine: “It was the title page of the script, which said ‘Barbie and Ken,’ but ‘and Ken’ was scratched out. And the next impression was, ‘This is the hardest part I’ll ever play.’ How do you approach playing a 70-year-old crotchless doll?” He added, “There’s no research you can do for that. There’s no one you can shadow, no documentaries you can watch, no books written about Ken. You’re on your own.”

During an August 60 Minutes interview, Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach hinted at unexplored Ken-related material. “We had way too much material for Ken. We would write, and write, and write,” Gerwig revealed before Baumbach interjected, telling her not to “give it away.” When questioned about the possibility of a Ken-focused sequel, Gerwig responded cryptically, “I mean, the truth is, you know—I guess we’ll see.”