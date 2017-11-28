Ryan Dorsey Addresses Wife Naya Rivera’s Domestic Battery Arrest

On Saturday, former Glee actress Naya Rivera was arrested and charged with domestic battery of her husband Ryan Dorsey, who has now spoken out about the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Dorsey address the arrest and pleaded with fans and the press for “privacy.“

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,“ Dorsey wrote in a notepad screenshot that was posted to the social media site.

“This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/the situation how you would want a loved one to be treated,“ he added.

Finally, Dorsey said, “Perhaps with kindness, respect, without judgement, and as negative a situation this is, with positivity and love.“

He ended the message, “Thanks. -RD.“

Rivera was arrested by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office in Kanawha County, West Virginia over the weekend, and then taken to Kanawha County Magistrate Court. She was arraigned and a bond was set before she was released.

Reports indicated that her father-in-law picked her up from jail, and that the argument started over the couple’s 2-year-old son Josey.

Last year, Rivera filed for divorce from Dorsey after two years of marriage, but earlier this year, she filed to have the divorce dismissed.

At this time, Rivera has yet to speak publicly about the incident or release a personal statement.