Rumer Willis Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety New Year's Eve in Revealing Instagram Post

Rumer Willis recently celebrated four years of sobriety, and she revealed the milestone with her fans and followers in a New Year's Eve post on Instagram. In the post, Willis shared a couple of smiling selfies, with the second one showing her holding up four fingers while grinning wide. "So grateful for choosing myself above any need to distract or numb out," she wrote in the post's caption. Especially this past year when so much has come up for not just myself but the world."

Willis went on to write, "I feel immense gratitude that even when I have no escape from the feelings that come up no matter hard or painful they may be, I try my best to live through them and come out the other side. This year has brought up so many challenges but I know that because I choose to rise to the challenge each and every time I am loving myself and showing myself that I am capable of getting through anything. For anyone and everyone who is struggling or has a desire to get sober know that it is not a one size fits all process but it’s one day at a time." She concluded her message by saying, "I don’t have all the answers, I know what has worked for me but always here to lend support or just listen."

Willis is the oldest daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. She has two younger sisters: Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Belle Willis. This is certainly not the first time that the 32-year-old has spoken openly about her recovery from addiction, as back in July 2017 she shared a candid message about her battle with substance abuse and her journey toward sobriety.

"I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself," Willis wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself."