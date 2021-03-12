Demi Moore Praises Ex-Husband Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming in Gushing Instagram Post

✖

Demi Moore, 58, and Bruce Willis, 65, have truly set the gold standard for amicable celebrity exes. Not only did they quarantine together so their three daughters -- Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27 -- could see them both safely, but Moore and Willis' current wife, Emma Heming, 42, are extremely close. Moore posted a gushing Instagram tribute to Heming for International Women's Day, calling her "family I am honored to call a friend."

"Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another," Moore wrote. "We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life. Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume." Moore went on to plug Heming's new skincare company, Coco Baba, and how it focuses on women and mothers. "Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring," praised Moore.

Moore opened up how she, Willis, and Heming work well as a family unit on Naomi Campbell's YouTube series No Filter with Naomi in February, and that quarantining all together ended up being a positive experience. "It was really a blessing," Moore admitted. "It's everything that's come forward has allowed us to reevaluate what's important and what needs attention that has been overlooked and neglected. It was amazing." Heming and Willis' two young daughters also quarantined with them, and Moore said that her girls "love their little sisters."

"Our family regardless of what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me, and to know me so they also know their sisters better," Moore said. "It was really sweet and we did have some silly times for sure." A friend of the family previously told People that "Demi and Emma are close, and all three get on great as a big blended family. There are no issues at all."

Moore made waves when she released her memoir, Inside Out, in 2019, and the Ghost actress was a little worried about how her ex-husband would react to the tea spilled inside. "I was getting ready to do Jimmy Fallon live the other night, and I was in the dressing room and my phone rang, and it was Bruce,” Moore explained on the Netflix podcast Present Company with Krista Smith. "I was prepared for there, maybe, to be some sensitivities, and he called and he got very emotional. He said, 'I'm so proud of you.'"

"I, too, then became very emotional, and I’m not a crier," Moore said. "The purity of his love and acceptance, the space that he could hold for me, to be walking out and (to have) that encouragement, it just really meant so much, so much to me."