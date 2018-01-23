‘OITNB’ Actress Ruby Rose Shows She’s on the Mend After Back Surgery

Ruby Rose is recovering after undergoing back surgery, sharing a series of photos on Instagram to update fans on her journey.

The Orange Is the New Black star first shared a photo of herself using a walker, wearing a tracksuit and sneakers as she gazed at the camera.

“Progress,” she captioned the image.

Rose originally shared the news of her surgery on Thursday, writing that she had decided to go through with the procedure after suffering from years of back pain.

“So..For the past few years (decade) I’ve been dealing with a spine issue,” the actress tweeted. “I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheelchair in public, I’d rather put it out there that I’m fine and going to be fine.”

She followed up the photo of her walker with two snaps of herself showing off her cane, which features skull detailing at the top.

“I’ve grown accustomed to my cane…,” she captioned a photo of herself in a robe before posting another snap of herself lying down, writing, “Goodnight all xx.”

Rose also shared another positive note on Twitter, writing that she had quit smoking.

“On the plus side guess who had to quit smoking !!!!! YAY!!!! Im done !” she wrote. “I’m finally done.. that filthy, smelly, dirty, slowly killing you while you pay for it to suffocate you, is finally out of my life. I quit yesterday. And for my back ( and Mum) I’ll never start again.”

