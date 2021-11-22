Ruby Rose Makes Major Career Decision After ‘Batwoman’ Controversy and Allegations

Following the allegations made about the situation on the Batwoman set, Ruby Rose is taking a break from Hollywood. The Daily Mail reports that the Orange Is the New Black star is returning to her home country of Australia and “will retreat to her old stomping ground for the summer.” Rose has been embattled in the media after alleging dangerous situations and harassment on the Batwoman set.

On Oct. 20, Rose took to her Instagram stories to accuse Rose accused Warner Bros., The CW, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, and the production company’s Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of creating a hostile set. “Enough is enough,” Rose wrote. “I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set… I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I DO NOT QUIT,” she continued. “I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay, I was going to have to sign my rights away.” Rose also alleged that Dries fostered a dangerous set, claiming that a crew member “got 3rd degree burns over his whole body” and a PA was “left quadriplegic” after an incident. She also said that Dries and The CW flouted COVID regulations in order to film the season, claiming that the crew member’s injury occurred because “accident occurred because our show refused to shut down when everyone else did because of COVID.”

Rose continued, claiming that Dries had “no heart and wanted us to finish the season throughout the pandemic and I told her it was a bad idea … I fought people on set, yes, not because I wanted to but because I wanted safety. Ask anyone in hair and makeup what I did for them.” Rose also accused co-star Dougray Scott of impropriety on set, saying he “left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted, he abused women and in turn, as a [the] lead of a show, I sent an email out asking for a no yelling policy, they declined. Warner Bros. released a statement refuting Rose’s claims, calling them “revisionist history.”

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for Season 2 of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned,” the statement read.