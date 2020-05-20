Why 'Jeopardy!' Viewers Are Freaking out Over Today's Ruby Rose Question

Jeopardy! had quite the timely and coincidental question on Tuesday's episode, which was its first new show in two weeks, pertaining to Ruby Rose after her unexpected exit from the CW show, Batwoman. About an hour after news of the actress stepping away from the show after just one season, the game show saw Alex Trebek read off a clue regarding Rose and Batwoman.

The $600 question was, "Bruce Wayne is missing and Ruby Rose dons the cowl as this title CW superhero who's no mere girl?" Seeing this pop up was nothing more than a coincidence as the episode was taped months ago with Jeopardy! having to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Viewers at home, though, were stunned to see the question, with one person writing, "well, this is unfortunate timing." Another viewer tweeted out, "that Ruby Rose clue did not age well."

In the statement of her exit that came out on Monday night, Rose said it was not an easy decision to come to. She did not list any specific reasons for why she is leaving, but said her love for her cast and production made it tough to walk away after just one season. Rose added she was "beyond appreciative" of the opportunity to play the superhero. Warner Brothers Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions also all sent their thanks to Rose for her contributions and wished her the best.

All three will now be tasked of tabbing another leading lady for Season 2 after the show was renewed. They said they are "firmly committed" to following through with their plans for the next installment and that they are eager to being the process of finding "a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months," to follow in Rose's footsteps.

As for Rose, who has been sporting a unique blue and pink hair style while in quarantine, what's next for her remains up in the air. She doesn't have anything on the books for another television show and in regards to upcoming movies, which remain a huge question with production studios coming to a halt the past few months, she has a few that are in post-production, including SAS: Red Notice and The Doorman. She also is lending her voice in Cranston Academy: Monster Zone.