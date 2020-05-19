Ruby Rose Flaunts Wild Pink and Blue Hair in Quarantine Snaps

Ruby Rose has had an interesting quarantine to say the least, but has been doing so while sporting a unique blue and pink hair style. The actress made headlines on Tuesday after announcing that she would no longer be following through as the lead character in Batwoman on the CW.

In her exit statement, Rose said it was a "very difficult decision" that she came to on her own. She added that it was not taken "lightly" either because of her tremendous respect for her cast and producers. Batwoman has one season to date and has been renewed for a second installment but will now have to find a new leading lady. When she first accepted the role of Batwoman, Rose said it was like a dream come to true because growing up, she never had someone to look up to, especially a superhero, that she could identify with.

Prior to her time on the CW series, Rose appeared in the the third season of Orange is the New Black and in films such as Pitch Perfect 3, John Wick: Chapter 2 and The Meg. Now, Rose will be looking for her next role in Hollywood.

Before doing that, though, here is a look at some of the best shots Rose has shared of her new-look hair.