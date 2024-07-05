Meghan Markle Won't 'Allow' Prince Harry to Apologize to Royal Family, Royal Commentator Claims

One person may be standing in the way of reconciliation between Prince Harry and the British royal family. Amid reports that King Charles III may be eager to put differences aside in order to forge a closer bond to his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, one royal commentator claims Meghan Markle is blocking any form of reconciliation, as she won't "allow" her husband to apologize.

"(Harry) is not going to apologize, at least not while he is still with Meghan," royal commentator Dee Dee Dunleavy, who was axed from her hosting role on 3AW Afternoons in Melbourne last month and who is a vocal opponent of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, told Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi. "I really do believe he does her bidding and she is never going to allow him to apologize to the family."

According to recent reports, some members within the British royal family are hoping to reconnect with Harry, but any reconciliation is contingent on Harry apologizing for Spare. In the 2023 memoir, Harry he made several alarming claims, including an allegation that he got into a physical fight with William over Meghan. He also described his worries that the now-Queen Camilla would be a "wicked stepmother." He and Meghan, who have had a reportedly strained relationship with the royal ever since retiring as working royals in 2020 and moving to the U.S., also made headlines their 2019 tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Despite the accusations made, and amid a reported years-long rift, recent reports have suggested that the king is looking to reconnect with his son and grandchildren. Sources recently told New Idea that "this feud has gone on for far too long, and Charles is anxious to sort it out," and the king is considering traveling to visit Harry and his family. Royal expert Tom Quinn recently told the Mirror that the king "is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lilibet will not remember him as the warm, friendly grandfather he wants to be."

However, Grant Harrold, a former butler to King Charles, recently told the New York Post that "the only way I see this happening is a public statement from Harry, where you come out and say that you were in a bad space and that [Spare] was a mistake." Harrold, like Dunleavy, also expressed doubt at an apology happening, telling the outlet, "I don't think that's going to happen. Some bad things were said, and some families never patch things up, and that's how it is forevermore." He noted that "Harry has got a big heart, and a part of him probably wishes things would be different."