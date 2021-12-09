Royal Watchers Spot Never-Before-Seen Photo in Background During Queen Elizabeth’s Latest Ceremony

There really isn’t anything that you can get past fans of the British royal family. According to PEOPLE, those eagle-eyed fans noticed something interesting about Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle residence. They discovered a new photo of the monarch alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, and their many great-grandchildren.

On Wednesday, the Queen granted a major honor to concert organist Thomas Trotter. She presented Trotter with The Queen’s Medal for Music in a ceremony that took place at Windsor Castle. Since this is where the Queen has been residing, the room in which the ceremony was held featured photos of the monarch’s loved ones. PEOPLE noted that the photo appears to be one taken in 2016. It features Elizabeth and Philip posing with their many great-grandchildren. The Queen can be seen holding Princess Charlotte in her lap while the other children, Prince George, Peter Phillips’ daughters Isla and Savannah, and Zara Tindall’s oldest daughter Mia.

Today at Windsor Castle, The Queen presented Thomas Trotter with the 2020 Queen’s Medal for Music. 🏅



Mr Trotter is one of the world’s most revered concert organists, and is the sixteenth recipient of the award. pic.twitter.com/NndtrLcdWg — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 8, 2021

There was also a second photo in the room of the Queen with the youngest members of the royal family. That image was from 2018 and was taken shortly after Prince Louis’ birth. Just like the other photo, Elizabeth and Philip don bright smiles as they pose with their great-grandchildren. This photo was released days after Philip’s passing this past April. Philip, who was also the Duke of Edinburgh, died in April at age 99. The royal family’s official Twitter account stated at the time, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Elizabeth and Philip wed back in 1947. They welcomed four children together — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. The Queen spoke out publicly on Philip’s death for the first time in October. She traveled to Scotland for the opening ceremony of the country’s sixth session of Parliament. During the event, the Queen spoke about her fondness for the country and reflected on how much both she and her late husband enjoyed their time in Scotland. Elizabeth shared, “I have spoken before of my deep and abiding affection for this wonderful country, and of the many happy memories Prince Philip and I always held of our time here. It is often said that it is the people that make a place, and there are few places where this is truer than in Scotland, as we have seen in recent times.”