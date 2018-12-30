The Royal Family Reveals Their Favorite Moments of 2018

The British Royal Family shared some of their favorite moments from 2018 in a new video shared on their social media pages Saturday.

“Here are some of our favourite moments from 2018 — thank you to everyone who made this year so special. See you in 2019,” read the caption on the Kensington Palace Twitter page.

The video included many of the biggest events for the family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May and Kate Middleton and Prince William welcoming Prince Louis in April.

Prince Louis’ Christening from July is also included in the reel, as are scenes from Harry and Markle’s trip to Australia for the Invictus Games in October. Photos from Prince Charles’ 70th birthday celebration in November and other events made up the rest of the video.

Unfortunately, the other royal wedding this year did not make the cut. In October, Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew’s daughter and Prince Charles’ niece, married Jack Brooksbank. Queen Elizabeth did not forget about her granddaughter’s wedding in her annual Christmas message though.

“It’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied,” the Queen said. “We have had other celebrations too, including the 70th birthday of The Prince of Wales.”

Next year is poised to be another busy year for the royals, with Markle and Harry expecting their first child in the spring.

Onlooker Karen Anvil, who told E! News she spoke with Markle on Christmas Day, said the former Suits actress gave her an update on the pregnancy.

“She said, ‘We are excited. We’re nearly there.’ I said, ‘Enjoy every moment, being a mother is a wonderful thing,’” Anvil recalled. “You know what? She was so genuine. She was doing her duty as a royal with the crowds, shaking hands, etc… But when I asked her about the baby, she changed totally. She was glowing and instinctively went for her stomach. It was lovely.”

There have been rumors of a rift between Middleton and Markle, and Markle’s own drama with estranged sister Samantha Markle shows no sign of ending. The issues were put on the backburner though on Christmas Day, with photos showing Markle and Middleton laughing together on their way to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene.

Markle and Harry will move to Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor Castle grounds early next year, Kensington Palace said in November.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child,” the palace said. “The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses, and they are very grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.”

Photo credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images