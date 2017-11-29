Death of Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex Ruled a Suicide

The medical examiner’s office in Orlando has officially ruled Michelle Rounds’ death a suicide. The former wife of Rosie O’Donnell reportedly took her own life by intentionally overdosing on prescription drugs.

The officials at the medical examiner’s office said that Rounds’ death was caused by “intoxication by amitriptyline, clonazepam, and quetiapine.”

Back in September, Rounds was found by her wife in their home, surrounded by empty pill bottles. At the time, O’Donnell released a statement of condolences for Rounds’ family and all those dealing with mental illness.

Rounds’ mother also made some public statements implying that she knew her daughter had committed suicide at the time. She urged anyone dealing with suicidal thoughts or feelings to reach out for help, and anyone who had the means to donate to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

O’Donnell and Rounds married in a private ceremony in 2012, shortly after they began dating. They called off their marriage in November of 2014, but O’Donnell didn’t officially file for divorce until the following February. The cause was described as an “irretrievably broken relationship.”

After the divorce, Rounds remarried and had another child. She was living with her new wife and their daughter in Florida for just under a year at the time of her death.

O’Donnell hasn’t made any new comments on Rounds’ situation since the announcement of her official cause of death.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Photo credit: Getty / Gabriel Olsen