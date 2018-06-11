Celebrity

‘Roseanne’ Star Michael Fishman Discusses Suicide Rates in New Tweet

Roseanne star Michael Fishman recently discussed suicide rates, in a new tweet that got many of his followers talking.

“Sadly suicide rates are rising,” Fishman wrote, adding a quote that reads, “Be kind for everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about.”

He also wants anyone who may be “struggling” to know that they “are not alone,” and shared phone numbers where “people are standing by to support” them.

Lastly, he empowered his fans to “stay strong” and “be kind.”

One of his followers asked him how he is “doing,” to which Fishman replied that he is “building forward.”

A number of Fishman’s other followers took to joining the conversation about suicide and depression, with one saying that his words are “very true,” and “people have to stop being afraid to talk about it and making it a taboo.”

“Thank you, Michael,” another fan tweeted back. “I wish more people facing their demons would choose to ‘stay among the living.’ “

Many used Fishman’s tweet as an opportunity to open up about their own personal struggles, with one revealing that they recently saw their doctor about mental and emotional health issues.

It is a struggle. Between the demons in your head and your heart. A constant battle that is so hard to fight,” another follower wrote. “The demon makes a decision saying this is what’s going to happen, and you can’t control it. I know. I struggle everyday.”

Fishman’s tweet comes less than a week after the suicide-related deaths of fashion designer Kate Spade, and celebrity chef/TV host Anthony Bourdain, both of whom reportedly died by hanging.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

