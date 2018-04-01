Roseanne Barr Tweets Confusing Message About President Trump and Human Trafficking

Roseanne Barr tweeted a confusing message about President Donald Trump and human trafficking on Friday night, and received a wave of questions and backlash regarding the statement.

The 65-year-old Roseanne star posted a tweet thanking Trump for freeing children “in bondage to pimps” across the world, but she did not provide any data to back up her statements.

“The writer is so gracious to me, but, I do like the President,” Barr wrote. “President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world. Hundreds each month. He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere. Notice that. I disagree on some things, but give him benefit of doubt-[for] now.”

Tweets soon began rolling into her replies from those questioning her statement. Most stemmed from the implication that Trump was personally involved in such human trafficking operations, more so than any other previous president.

However, it appears Barr’s statement stems from a combination of both factual reports and conspiracy theories.

She followed the tweet up by retweeting news reports about various human trafficking operations around the U.S., which were carried out by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. These are actual facts, of course.

However, the fact that Trump is personally involved in these raids stems from the conspiracy theory known as QAnon, which is completely unsubstantiated.

QAnon is an online conspiracy that claims the world is ran by an elite group of pedophiles, including many Democrats and celebrities, that carry out human trafficking operations around the globe. Believers of the conspiracy think that Trump has personally stopped these operations through secret government actions not available to the public.

As The Hill‘s campaign editor Will Sommer detailed in a Medium post after Barr’s tweet went live, Barr has previously tweeted about the conspiracy theory several times, despite the fact there is absolutely no proof of the QAnon conspiracy. Furthermore, some of the accounts she retweeted when sharing human trafficking stories were vocal followers of the QAnon conspiracy.

Barr later apologized for making the remarks, but did not back down from her beliefs. She said the people of Twitter were “bullying” her because they “were not aware” of the truth.

“I thought today was a good day to talk about freeing kids from sex slavery, since it is Passover,” Barr wrote. “I didn’t realize that so many were not aware of it. Anyway, no more opinions from me on twitter, it invites bullying. Moving on.”

She added, “I have worked with victims of trafficking for decades [and] supported the fight against it. Sorry to have mentioned it here. It’s not the place.”

