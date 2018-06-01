Roseanne Barr Posts ‘Three Little Birds’ Cover Song Amid Show Cancellation

Roseanne Barr returned to Twitter once again on Thursday, this time asking for forgiveness from her fans for the insensitive tweet she wrote on Monday.

Amid her stream of tweets was a blast-from-the-past video she produced in 2006.

The video showed Barr singing a cover version of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” and was originally released on the 2006 children sing-along video she released called Rockin’ With Roseanne.

My song 4 everyone who is suffering today: Roseanne Barr – Three Little Birds – [Official Music Video] https://t.co/TOvD4WhLpR via @YouTube — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

“My song 4 everyone who is suffering today,” Barr wrote, explaining why she was re-posting the music video.

The cover song was one of three she posted in a matter of minutes. Another one, titled “Calling All Kids,” was what Barr claimed were her real thoughts on race.

my real views on all races & ppl: Roseanne Barr – Calling All Kids – [Official Music Video] https://t.co/gsqXBLOO09 via @YouTube — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

Barr wrote an incendiary tweet on Monday comparing former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett that resulted in ABC canceling her show Roseanne hours later.

“Muslim brotherhood & Planet of the Apes had a baby = vj.”

Barr also asked her fans on Thursday to stop comparing her to other people who have made racist comments.

“Please don’t compare me [to] other people who have said horrible things,” Barr wrote. “I only care about apologizing [for] the hurt I have unwittingly & stupidly caused. I humbly confess contrition & remorse. I failed [to] correctly express myself, & caused pain [to] [people].”

She also said she forgave her former Roseanne cast members for speaking out against her following the tweet.

to michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena. I understand, tho. It’s ok. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

“To michael fishman and sara gilbert: I forgive u both, love u both, just wish u could have called me personally 2 talk rather than do it in a public arena. I understand, tho. It’s ok.”

Fishman and Barr were spotted arguing on Twitter in the past few days, with Barr claiming he had thrown her “under the bus.”

“You fought, built, and designed Roseanne for inclusiveness. That is why yesterday was so out of character with the last 30 years. It was in your hands from the beginning to the end. No one can deny that,” Fishman wrote in response.

Following that interaction, Fishman released a statement saying he was taking a break from social media.