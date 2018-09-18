Roseanne Barr Leaving Country to Avoid ‘The Conners’ Premiere

Roseanne Barr previously claimed that she was leaving the country to avoid The Conners premiere, and now she seems to be doubling down on that plan.

Page Six reports that while speaking to Dr. Oz, Barr shared that she was serious about getting as far away from the new show as possible.

“Oh, yeah, I don’t want to be around, because I, you know, I’ll get drawn into a negative thing of defending myself or being angry for being mischaracterized and, you know, I don’t. I want to stay away from it,” Barr reportedly told the talk show host. “I want to stay in a joyous, positive, happy place that I’ve worked my way to again in my life.”

She went on to reveal that she going to be taking a trip to Israel — her fourth — and that she plans to become fluent in Hebrew.

“Well, I want to be able to learn Hebrew, speak Hebrew fluently, because, you know, I read very slow but I know the letters and I love the letters, but, I want to speak it and also I have quite a few teachers over the years that live there and, you know, I want to study,” she explained.

This is not the first time that Barr has suggest she may head to Israel, as she previously mentioned during a podcast interview with Rabbi Shumley Boteach, who also joined her and Dr. Oz during their subsequent conversation.

“I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there, and that’s where I’m going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers,” she said at this time. “I have saved a few pennies and I’m so lucky I can go.”

The comedienne then added that she planned to study “with any rabbi that I can ask to teach me. It’s my great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman.”

During that interview, she also spoke about her aversion to The Conners, saying that she was “staying away from it.”

“Not wishing bad on anyone and I don’t wish good for my enemies. That’s what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff,” she explained. “I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it — after all, I was married to Tom Arnold. Ha! Ha!”

The Conners will debut on ABC on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET, taking over Roseanne’s old timeslot.