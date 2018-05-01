Roseanne Barr Defends Supporting President Trump on ‘Tonight Show’ with a Few NSFW Words

Roseanne Barr couldn’t care less what America thinks of her unpopular opinion of President Donald Trump.

The 65-year-old appeared on The Tonight Show Monday, where she told host Jimmy Fallon in a few choice words that she still doesn’t care about her critics.

“Oh yeah, people are mad about that. But you know, I don’t give a f—,” Barr told him when he brought up people who “aren’t so happy” with her support for Trump.

“I mean, everybody had to choose for themselves, according to their own conscience, who they felt was the lesser of two evils,” she said of the 2016 presidential election. “I’m not gonna put anybody down who didn’t vote like me. This is America, it’s a free country, and you know, when you weigh it all together, you know, I just felt like we needed a whole new thing. All the way. Bottom to top.”

Barr was the subject of controversy in the typically left-leaning Hollywood upon the premiere of Roseanne‘s rebooted season, after publications noted her history of supporting Trump.

Trump made a personal phone call to congratulate Barr for the successful ratings of the show’s premiere episode in March, which raked in 27 million viewers.

“He’s just happy for me,” she told anchor George Stephanopoulos of their phone chat. “I’ve known him for many years and he’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years, and so it was just a friendly conversation about working and television and ratings.”

Her character on the series, Roseanne Conner, is also a Trump supporter, and Barr herself has been a vocal Trump supporter since the lead-up to the 2016 election.

She added to Stephanopoulos that it’s her intention for Roseanne to spur productive dialogue among the different political factions in its audience.

“I really hope that it opens up civil conversation between people (rather) than just mudslinging,” she said at the time. “I really do ’cause I think we need to be more civilized than that.”

There’s no doubt that the show has been successful; after its 20-year hiatus, it’s already been renewed for an 11th season — and Barr is ready to get into the writers’ room, having floated around some plot line ideas on social media in April.

Its most recent ratings report proves that it’s still a hit with audiences, coming in near the top of Tuesday night’s ratings. Despite a night of back-to-back repeat airings from 8-10 p.m., Roseanne was beat in its demo only by NBC’s The Voice. Roseanne has made ABC the top network on Tuesdays for four weeks in a row, something the network hasn’t achieved in a decade.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Past seasons available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and new episodes are available to stream on Hulu.