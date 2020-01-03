Rose McGowan Sparks Twitter Controversy After Apologizing to Iran for Soleimani Airstrike

Rose McGowan sparked backlash on Twitter early Friday morning when she tweeted an apology to Iran after a U.S. airstrike killed Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds military force and one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic.

McGowan took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the military strike, referring to the United States as a “terrorist regime” and asking Iran not to retaliate.

“Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us,” she wrote, adding a hashtag for Soleimani.

I did myself a favor and blocked Rose McGowan. I have tried to have sympathy, because she’s dealt with some crap. But calling our country a terrorist regime is an insult and a slap in the face to people who truly live like that. Perhaps she should move to Iran. — Happy New Year Jeweler 🥂 (@heartsabustin) January 3, 2020

Me after I said years ago Rose McGowan was a bucket of crazy and not some beacon for female empowerment. pic.twitter.com/fM0hs5fRi3 — Snowflake Especial (@chasingsunny16) January 3, 2020

*Me 5 seconds after logging on and seeing why Rose McGowan is trending* pic.twitter.com/lqZlxP109g — Jay Kay (@jaykayokay2020) January 3, 2020

The actress and author, who spawned much of the #MeToo movement in 2017 by coming forward with allegations against Harvey Weinstein, immediately sparked controversy and received backlash for her tweet.

Later, she wrote that “of course” Soleimani was an “evil evil man who did evil evil things. But that at this moment is not the f—ing point. The United States is morally corrupt and acts illegally. It is only logical to appeal to Iran’s pride by apologizing. I’m taking one for the team.”

White people dragging the shit outta Rose McGowan pic.twitter.com/pT50MOvfEB — Cali Cut-a-Nig Coca ✂︎ (@CaliiOop) January 3, 2020

“I do not side with Iran, but I most definitely do not side with the USA,” she wrote, adding the hashtag, “Team Stay Alive.”

She also called out President Donald Trump, calling him a “d—head” and tweeting, “I will never vote Republican. I want the Democrats to win because we are less likely to die. I am a conscientious objector to the USA, it’s (sic) policies, lies, corruption, nationalism, racism, and deep misogyny. It is our right and duty as citizens to dissent.”

Later Friday morning, McGowan admitted that she “freaked out because we may have [an] impending war. Sometimes it’s okay to freak out on those in power. It’s our right. That is what so many Brave soldiers have fought for. That is democracy. I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it.”

The airstrike that killed Soleimani drew a warning of “crushing revenge” from Iran and condemnation from Iraq’s government, and it has raised concerns about potential retaliatory attacks from Iran and encroachment by the president on Congress’ power to declare war.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned in a statement that the airstrike might lead to “further dangerous escalation of violence.”