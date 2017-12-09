Rose McGowan Calls out Meryl Streep Over Comments About Harvey Weinstein

Rose McGowan called out Meryl Streep for comments the actress made about Harvey Weinstein in Boston Thursday.

“No, Meryl, IT’S A F—— CRIME. You are such a lie [ROSE ARMY] Meryl Streep on Harvey Weinstein allegations: It’s ‘the most gargantuan example of disrespect,’” McGowan wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

No, Meryl, IT’S A FUCKING CRIME. You are such a lie # ROSEARMY Meryl Streep on Harvey Weinstein allegations: It’s ‘the most gargantuan example of disrespect’ – USA TODAY https://t.co/3E2oiCauME — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017



She included a link to a USA Today report on Streep’s appearance at the Massachusetts Conference for Women with Gloria Steinam. The site reports that Streep called the accusations Weinstein is facing “the most gargantuan example of disrespect” shown in other industries.

However, that was only part of the full quote, included in PEOPLE‘s report on the event.

“The thing abound Harvey Weinstein is that he is sort of the most gargantuan example of a kind of disrespect that permeates every industry, every enterprise,” Streep told Steinam. “I’m not sure why. I have a lot of theories — maybe its in response to the women’s movement. Maybe its in fear of the women movement. But these abuses are about dominance.”

Streep said she was “hopeful” that the world is changing after women came forward with stories of sexual harassment in the workplace.

“I think in this world now of opportunity there’s so many great opportunities for women to enter different jobs, different enterprises,” Streep continued. “But to rise, to get up to that top layer which they kinda still keep for themselves. There are always three women on a board, and then there are 9 or 12 or 14 other people. Equal means equal. And if it starts at the top, none of these shenanigans would have filtered down and been tolerated.”

McGowan’s Twitter followers suggested she was too quick to judge Streep and didn’t see her full comments.

You need to cross-reference your sources, the full quote is “The thing abound Harvey Weinstein is that he is sort of the most gargantuan example of a kind of disrespect that permeates every industry, every enterprise,” https://t.co/HhsohQ04Er — Thibaut Nicodème (@TalysAlankil) December 8, 2017



“Jeez Rose, slow down and read carefully before you go off the deep end. You are doing good work but this tweet does not reflect well on that work,” one person wrote.

“I’m not sure she’s saying what you think she’s saying,” another added.

However, another person repeatedly noted that Streep called Weinstein’s behavior “shenanigans.”

McGowan was featured as one of the “Silence Breakers” on TIME magazine’s “Person of the Year” cover. She reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein after an incident at a hotel in 1997 and later accused him of rape. Weinstein has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Photo credit: Getty