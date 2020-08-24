Rose McGowan Claims Alyssa Milano Made 'Charmed' Set 'Toxic AF'

✖

Rose McGowan isn't holding back when it comes to her former Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano. A feud between the two actresses escalated from political to personal over the weekend, leading to allegations that Milano made the set of their supernatural drama "toxic AF." Anger between the two sparked Friday in the wake of the Democratic National Convention when McGowan criticized Democrats for what she called a failure to accomplish anything for their constituents.

Milano soon replied with a thread "of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place," but McGowan was quick to argue against a number of her posts as the exchange grew more heated. Milano clapped back, "Rose and anyone bleating the same 'dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe' nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you. It’s the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention seeking tweets."

A thread of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place. Let’s start here: 1920

19TH AMENDMENT: WOMEN'S SUFFRAGE

Under the leadership of Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, the U.S. Constitution was amended to grant women the right to vote. pic.twitter.com/EK60QJm2ia — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020

McGowan then leveled her attacks to the personal level, accusing her of "appropriating" the #MeToo movement and of making the set of Charmed "toxic" with her behavior. "You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist," McGowan claimed. She also accused Milano of throwing "a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this s—!'" despite making "250k per week."

Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep? Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you. Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. Fuck off. Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people. ❤️ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 22, 2020

"Appalling behavior on the daily," McGowan continued. "I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f—ing fraud." Milano addressed the back-and-forth on Twitter later, thanking people saying kind things and telling people who were coming at her negatively to "F— off." Seemingly speaking of McGowan, she concluded, "Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people."