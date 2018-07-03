Alyssa Milano Says She Was ‘Abused’ in Hollywood

Alyssa Milano joined the list of women who say they have been abused while working in show business. The 45-year-old Charmed star has been a vocal advocate for the #MeToo movement and one of the loudest voices against Harvey Weinstein, but Monday confirmed she’d been the subject of abuse.

She made the statement when answering a fan’s question, “Have you ever been abused in Hollywood?”

“Yes. And outside of Hollywood,” she wrote, using the hashtag #MeToo.

Many responded to her tweet with empathy, with words like “[Nobody] should have to deal with this” and “So sorry for your experiences.”

Milano did not make any specific accusations nor did she accuse any specific people.

Milano has made headlines before for her support for the #MeToo movement and the Time’s Up campaign, at first coming under fire after she said she was not aware of the abuse that fellow child stars Corey Feldman and Corey Haim allegedly experienced.

Milano wrote in November that while she didn’t know about the alleged abuse going on, she would “shield anyone that kind of pain if I could. As Corey can attest.”

The tweet was criticized by many, including Rose McGowan, another vocal critic of Weinstein and advocate for the anti-sexual assault movement sweeping through Hollywood.

Feldman came to Milano’s defense, asking his followers to “please stop bashing my old friend Alyssa Milano.”

McGowan later criticized Milano for supporting Weinstein’s ex-wife, Georgina Chapman, and a few months later called her “a lie” over her #MeToo work, accusing her of shady dealings behind the scenes with her husband, Dave Bugliari, an agent at CAA, the agency behind Time’s Up.

“Do the math,” McGowan said in an interview on Nightline in February. “Who’s behind Time’s Up? CAA. Where do they meet? CAA. Who needs good PR? CAA. Who are part of the pimp problem? CAA.”

Milano made it clear that she has no hard feelings for McGowan, telling Page Six that she “admires her bravery in speaking about her experiences.”

“My goal throughout the past few months with both #MeToo and the Time’s Up movement has been to use my platform to give others a voice so we can all work together to stamp out sexual harassment and sexual assault,” she said.

Part of using her platform included the time in December when she wrote an open letter to Matt Damon, who had earlier described the court of public opinion as a “culture of outrage.”

“Dear Matt Damon, It’s the micro that makes the macro,” Milano began. “We are in a ‘culture of outrage’ because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous.”