Rose McGowan Takes Feud With Alyssa Milano Viral Following Criticism of Joe Biden, DNC

The Twitter feeds of Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano are a total mess right now. The actresses shared jabs at one another overnight on Friday with much of the discourse spilling over into Saturday. What started as a disagreement on politics soon ramped up into an attack on Milano's participation in the #MeToo movement.

McGowan first tweeted about how Democrats were, in her opinion, useless when it came to helping people of color, the poor and children. Milano then triggered this whole confrontation when she called out McGowan for her thoughts, attaching a lengthy thread of Democratic actions. McGowan then lost on her Charmed co-star, accusing her of co-opting social justice movements for "fame" and then accused her of making the aforementioned show's set "toxic." All this set their fan bases on high alert, lobbing insults and attacks on each party. Scroll through to see McGowan and Milano trading jabs.