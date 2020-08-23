Rose McGowan Takes Feud With Alyssa Milano Viral Following Criticism of Joe Biden, DNC
The Twitter feeds of Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano are a total mess right now. The actresses shared jabs at one another overnight on Friday with much of the discourse spilling over into Saturday. What started as a disagreement on politics soon ramped up into an attack on Milano's participation in the #MeToo movement.
McGowan first tweeted about how Democrats were, in her opinion, useless when it came to helping people of color, the poor and children. Milano then triggered this whole confrontation when she called out McGowan for her thoughts, attaching a lengthy thread of Democratic actions. McGowan then lost on her Charmed co-star, accusing her of co-opting social justice movements for "fame" and then accused her of making the aforementioned show's set "toxic." All this set their fan bases on high alert, lobbing insults and attacks on each party. Scroll through to see McGowan and Milano trading jabs.
What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherfuckers.— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 21, 2020
A thread of all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place.
Let’s start here: 1920— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2020
19TH AMENDMENT: WOMEN'S SUFFRAGE
Under the leadership of Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, the U.S. Constitution was amended to grant women the right to vote. pic.twitter.com/EK60QJm2ia
I wasn’t born with enough middle fingers pic.twitter.com/FQPHCwd6ot— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020
Ummm... did you conveniently forget only WHITE WOMEN got the right to vote? They betrayed all others. To quote Marilyn Manson, “I was not born with enough middle fingers.” https://t.co/pzZxWuhsDS— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020
1) You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed. (Con’t) pic.twitter.com/d9HmnJEYXM— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020
2) You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this shit!’ Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you fucking fraud.— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020
Do you think we can get #AlyssaMilanoIsALie to trend number 1 before I fall asleep?
Everyone saying sweet things—I see you. Thank you.
Everyone saying horrible things—I see you. Fuck off.
Hurt people hurt people. Empowered people empower people. Loved people love people. ❤️— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 22, 2020
Commenting further doesn’t align with my wellness plan.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 22, 2020
There really is a lot of Milano Derangement Syndrome out there. But none of you will ever, ever silence me. Can’t stop won’t stop. https://t.co/g8KauOX6KH— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 22, 2020
#metoo https://t.co/LScj94R0m3— Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) August 22, 2020
Am I still trending? I’m afraid to look.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 23, 2020