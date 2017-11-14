Rose McGowan Arrested Over Felony Cocaine Warrant

Actress Rose McGowan was arrested today for felony possession of cocaine.

“Ms. McGowan appeared in Loudoun County, Virginia, on November 14, 2017, to accept service of the Airports Authority Police arrest warrant, and she was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond,” officials said, according to The Blast.

The arrest stems from an incident earlier this year where McGowan lost her wallet while getting off a plane in Washington D.C. and when cleaning crews discovered it they reportedly found two small baggies of cocaine inside, along with the actress’ medical marijuana card.

Previously, McGowan commented on the arrest warrant on Twitter, calling the warrent “horsesh*t.”

“Are they trying to silence me?” she tweeted. “There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of horsesh*t.”

McGowan has made headlines lately for helping lead the charge against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who she alleged sexually assaulted her, along with many other women.

In recent weeks, McGowan was named in a The New York Times exposé that detailed decades of sexual harassment and assult allegations against Weinstein. McGowan said that back in 1997 she reached a $100,000 settlement with the Hollywood executive for “an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival.”

McGowan later accused Weinstein of rape. However, that incident was not reported in the New York Times exposé.

At this time, McGowan has not addressed or made a public statement on her arrest and release.

