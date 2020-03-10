‘One Life to Live’ Star Roscoe Born’s Cause of Death Revealed

One Life to Live actor Roscoe Born’s cause of death has been revealed just days after it was confirmed that he had died earlier this month. In a statement shared by Born’s family to Facebook on Monday, it was confirmed that Born died as a result of suicide after a long struggle with bipolar disorder. The actor, who also notably starred in Santa Barbara and a number of other popular soap operas, was 69.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the death of our father and brother Roscoe Born,” the statement began. “The gleaming charisma and creativity that shone through his onscreen performances, fueled his robust songwriting repertoire, and charmed all those around him were matched by a darkness in his life.”

“Roscoe has long struggled with bipolar disorder, a shadow that he succumbed to when he took his own life on Tuesday March 3, 2020,” the family confirmed.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of kind words and memories. We only wish that Roscoe could have seen how much people still carry his daytime villains in their hearts,” Born’s family added. “May his death remind us of the importance of opening up conversations around mental illness. May those who need help seek it. May those who seek help receive it. And may it serve them.”

Born’s death was confirmed by his friend and business partner Deanna Lynne on March 6. In a statement shared to Facebook, Lynne remembered the actor as “an incredibly talented actor and songwriter.”

“Many who knew him know how dedicated he was to social and political causes,” she added. “He will be missed forever.”

Born in Topeka, Kansas, Born’s decades-long soap opera career began in 1981 when landed the role of Joe Novak in Ryan’s Hope. He left the role in 1983 and married his co-star Randall Edwards two years later. The couple later divorced in 1990, according to Variety.

Born’s other credits include a 1984 role in ABC’s Paper Dolls, Mitch Laurence in One Life to Live, All My Children, As the World Turns, Guiding Light, Days of Our Lives, The City, and Santa Barbara, his dual roles as twins Robert Barr and Quinn Armitage on that series earning him a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1990.

Born is survived by his daughter Alberta from his former marriage to Santa Barbara co-star Roberta Weiss

If you are thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).